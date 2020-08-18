Goose Creek CISD will move closer to its goal of placing an iPad in the hands of every student thanks to Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, Region 4 and the Texas Education Agency’s statewide initiative Operation Connectivity to deliver internet connectivity and device solutions for school districts, families and students in Texas. With support from Governor Greg Abbott, the program was launched in Dallas ISD in May to address the lack of high speed internet and/or home laptops as the district turned to digital learning due to COVID-19.
Goose Creek CISD’s director of technology Matt Flood recently received notification that TEA would pay half the cost of the 16,000 iPads requested by Flood, which came to $3,088,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.