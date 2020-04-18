Chambers County has exhausted itself looking for COVID-19 tests and gone public with its problems.
The Chambers County Public Health Department and Office of Emergency Management has seen repeated attempts to secure testing kits and personal protective equipment come up empty since mid-March.
An initial request for 1,000 tests was met with five test kits sent to the county. The county has had to work with other agencies within the county in an effort to test 445 residents to date.
“We have been unlucky in receiving the testing kits for a site to drive-through, to test to the extent the health department would like,” Ryan Holzaepfel, Chambers County Public Information Officer, said.
He added while there are private companies that offer testing, it is for a charge. There are people who have had to go without the test because they cannot afford to pay for the test. While there is free testing in Baytown and Galveston County, for whatever reason they may not have the ability to go to those sites.
“What is really disappointing is the health department was asked if they could use a Rapid testing machine and then it was denied,” Holzaepfel said. “They still have not got an explanation why.”
He added there has been problems procuring personal protective equipment. The county has made over 20 requests for items such as gloves and N95 masks.
“The county has some of it, but the supply is limited and it will exhaust quickly,” Holzaepfel said.
The statement explains the issues the county is having mixing the reality with the message being pushed at the national level. It states county residents continually ask and question why Chambers County does not provide free testing when that message has continually been pushed out from the Federal level.
What the county has found out is supply problems are not limited to Chambers County but other small counties as well.
“Apparently Judge (Jimmy) Sylvia is in contact with other county judges and the health department also talks to other counties,” Holzaepfel said. “This is not the only place this is occurring.”
In addition to receiving what the county refers to as token quantities from the state, there has also been difficulties procuring test kits from independent suppliers because all kits are on back order.
Add it all up and the root of the county’s frustration is having only tested 445 people out of a total of 44,000 residents while neighboring Harris and Galveston Counties test 1,000 people a day.
As of Friday, of the 451 tested, there were 35 who tested positive with 18 recoveries.
Holzaepfel said State Senator (Brandon) Creighton’s office has contacted the county since it opened its problems up to the public in a press release along with Congressman Brian Babin’s office and Dave Gruber, the associate commissioner or regional and local health operations with the Department of Health and Human Services.
Now, as the state begins to make plans to open the economy, the county still lags far behind others in the state and nation in understanding the impact of the virus within the community.
Rep. Chris Turner (D-Grand Prairie) sits as the Chair of the Democratic Caucus and called for additional testing in the state.
“Texas continues to be in the bottom three states when it comes to COVID-19 testing per capita, and Gov. Abbott has failed to provide a clear plan for how Texas will increase testing. We have heard that there are ‘encouraging signs’ more testing is coming, but it never seems to happen. We need to dramatically increase testing right now.”
Chambers County is reserving judgement on the impact reopening would have but Holzaephel acknowledges there would be some apprehensive feelings in opening the county up along with the state as things stand.
“There is a degree of discomfort thinking about reopening, waiting to see what the president and governor have to say about that and wrapping our minds around it and see what it looks like here,” Holzaephel said.
“It looks like a phased reopening which we all agree with. Everyone will need to take precautions.”
