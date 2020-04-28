Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo said Monday that the county’s testing program for COVID-19 is again expanding, with two more mobile sites open. With that, there are two fixed sites (Baytown and Katy), four mobile sites and one Walgreens site outside of Houston.
That brings the county’s testing capacity to 1,600 a day.
In further expansion of testing, she said testing is no longer limited to people showing symptoms, but going through pre-screening online or by telephone is still required.
During the screening process the person being screened can be directed to the most convenient site. If a person who needs testing cannot get to a site, an at-home test appointment can be set up.
Testing is free and does not depend on citizenship status.
Strike Team
Hidalgo also said targeted testing and inspections at nursing homes will begin today, and will later expand to other high-risk facilities.
A COVID-19 Strike Team will identify group settings with vulnerable populations, such as nursing homes, retirement centers and shelters. The teams will consist of epidemiologists, public health experts, social workers and testing staff.
It can make recommendations or issue control orders if needed.
Case update
Through Monday there have been 5,827 cases of COVID-19 confirmed in Harris County. Of those 3,893 are active, 1,836 people have recovered and 98 people have died.
Within the Harris County portion of Baytown there have been 70 confirmed cases. The Highlands-are ZIP code, 77562, has had five confirmed cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has had 19 cases.
Chambers County has had 41 confirmed cases. Of those, 27 people have recovered and two are hospitalized. There have been no deaths. Most of the cases, 29, have been in the western part of the county which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
