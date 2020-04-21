State Representative Armando Walle and former Shell Oil President Marvin Odum were named Monday to lead Harris County’s relief and recovery efforts. The appointments were announced by Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner, respectively.
Walle represents the Aldine area and is an attorney. He will not be paid for his work as the county’s “Recovery Czar” and has agreed to not take on any future contracts for county work to avoid conflict of interest.
Odum also headed Houston’s recovery efforts following Hurricane Harvey. His new role, too, is unpaid.
The two will work together for a joint strategy.
Neither man got into specifics of what the recovery efforts will look like, though both acknowledged both the urgency of getting people back to work and the importance of doing that in measured steps guided by medical and scientific knowledge.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott announced Friday that most retail businesses will be able to reopen Friday, April 24 on a limited basis. Customers will not be able to enter businesses classed as nonessential, but can place orders by phone or online for delivery or curbside pickup.
The governor said he will announce more recovery decisions Monday, but noted that the hard-hit urban areas may have restrictions longer than less populated parts of the state.
Also on Monday, Harris County Public Health said the county has now had 4,977 confirmed COVID-19 cases resulting in 78 deaths. Currently 3,740 cases are active and another 1,159 people have recovered.
There have been 46 cases confirmed in the Harris County portion of Baytown.
Also, Harris County is now releasing specific numbers of cases diagnosed by ZIP code (except for a small percentage of patients with no ZIP code known.)
The Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, has four confirmed cases. The Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, has 17 confirmed cases.
Through Monday, Chambers County reports 35 confirmed cases, which includes three people who are hospitalized, 19 people who have recovered, and no deaths.
The majority of cases, 23, are in west Chambers County, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Across the state of Texas, 19,458 cases have been confirmed. Of those, 1,411 people are hospitalized, 495 people have died and an estimated 5,706 people have recovered.
