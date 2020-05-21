Houston Memorial Baytown Hospital paid homage to a number of key contributors to the first responder efforts during all times of need, including the current COVID-19 pandemic, Tuesday with a show of respect.
A short parade was held including firefighters, law enforcement officers and emergency medical service workers who have been playing a role in the battle against the coronavirus.
The Baytown Police Department, EMS workers, Precinct 3 and Goose Creek CISD police participated.
The parade ran from West Baker through the hospital parking lot and onto Garth with a number of Houston Memorial staff and city officials and onlookers taking a moment to thank their first responders.
“It is very important to recognize the first responders because they are literally on the front line and they barely have enough protection to take care of themselves,” Patricia Geiger, a nursing administrative assistant for Houston Methodist, said. “They have to also protect the city. This is real. Very real.”
David Bernard, the CEO of Houston Methodist Baytown, was on hand to pay tribute to the front-line workers in the day-to-day efforts to serve and protect.
“It’s about the great work they do each and every day for the community,” Bernard said. “We are very grateful for all the support we’ve received from the community. This is a token of appreciate for all these guys do. Our community is so much safer because of what they do.”
