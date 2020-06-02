The COVID-19 testing site at Stallworth Stadium, one of the first to open in the area, has now closed after conducting 10,771 tests, according to Dizhi Marlow with Harris County Public Health.
The site opened March 21 as one of the first local responses to the COVID-19 outbreak. Another large testing site opened the same day in Katy. Both sites closed Saturday.
The new “permanent” site for the east side of the county opens today at San Jacinto College Central Campus, 8060 Spencer Highway in Pasadena, along with a second site at 11355 Falcon Road in Houston.
The county also operates four mobile sites that change location each week. One is open through Saturday, except for Wednesday, at La Porte High School, 301 E. Fairmont Parkway.
Anyone can be tested regardless of whether they show symptoms, but it is still necessary to be screened first at www.readyharris.org or by calling 832-927-7575. Once you have been screened online or by phone, you will be able to make an appointment for the location of your choice and will be given a confirmation number to use to get the test.
Testing is drive-through; you do not need to get out of your vehicle.
The health department also has the capacity for home testing for people unable to get to the test site; use the same website or phone number to arrange for that.
More reopening
Community Resource Credit Union has reopened its branch lobbies for loan and account services, including business services and mortgages, with entry on a first-come, first-served basis. Face coverings are required to enter the buildings.
Retirement and investment services are still by appointment, and teller services are only available at the drive-through stations, not inside.
Sterling Municipal Library has added an hour to its weekday opening time and is now open 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.
Special senior shopping hours are 9-10 a.m. Monday-Friday. Curbside pickup is available 9 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday-Friday and 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. All programs remain canceled and services are still limited.
Reports
Harris County Public Health has reported 12,664 confirmed COVID-19 cases in the county. Of those 7,450 cases are active, 4,979 people have recovered and 235 people have died.
In the Harris County portion of Baytown, 120 cases were confirmed. Of those, 38 are active, 75 people have recovered and seven people have died.
In the Highlands-area ZIP code, 77562, eight cases were confirmed. Two are active, five people have recovered and one person has died. In the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532, 37 cases were confirmed; 11 are active, 26 people have recovered and none have died.
In Chambers County, 68 cases were confirmed and 58 of those people have recovered. There have been no deaths. Most of the cases, 51, were in the western part of the county which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 64,880 cases. Of those, an estimated 19,864 cases are active, 43,338 people have recovered and 1,678 people have died.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.