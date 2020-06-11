The smallest members of the extended Lee College community were on regents’ minds Tuesday as the Lee College Board of Regents Building Committee spent much of its meeting discussing what to do about the building that houses the day care center that serves many students, faculty and staff members.
The daycare facility, the Diana Gray Center, is in a building owned by Lee College, but operated by a nonprofit organization called Church Women United.
The facility is licensed to serve 120 children, with 40 slots reserved for Lee College students and employees.
While the center is currently closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, regents still face a decision that came to light near the end of 2019 as the agreement between the college and Church Women United came up for renewal.
The aging building has serious deficiencies that could cost about $2 million to repair, according to consultants.
Building Committee chairman Gilbert Santana has pressed for the board to have a workshop session to discuss how—and if—an on-premises daycare serves the college’s mission to both students and staff.
He said he has asked the college administration to provide detailed information so the board can have that discussion, but that he understands that the challenges presented by the pandemic took precedence for their attention.
The most immediate need is electrical work. Sledge Engineering, which provides consulting service for the college, said air conditioning had to be repaired with the power live, since there is no way to shut it off.
Santana said installing a shutoff will cost about $50,000. However, such major work will require a new inspection before power can be reconnected.
Outdated utilities could need other upgrades to pass an inspection that could increase the cost $200,000 or more—a lot, he said, to spend on a building that may well need to be demolished.
Regent Judy Jirrels asked if the building was safe. Santana replied inspections, including air quality testing, indicated it is safe to use, but outdated. Also, he said, all of the building’s mechanical systems are past their expected useful life.
Regent Mark Himsel urged getting the work done before the fall semester, since the building is vacant now.
College President Lynda Villanueva said the board does need to determine the long-term purpose of the facility in order to determine its value to the college.
She noted the center is also part of the training program for students studying early childhood education. If it were forced to move, there is no guarantee that a new facility would meet accreditation standards.
Regent Weston Cotton asked if the building will be functional when school starts up in the fall. Santana said it will—if nothing breaks.
He asked administration to do more research on what needs to be done most urgently. Some regents also arranged to tour the building to get a better idea of its needs and condition.
LEE REGENTS BRIEFS
Bond projects nearly finished
Lee College regents heard an update on the $11 million in revenue bond projects the college embarked on two years ago this month.
Terry Roye, executive director of facilities, said most of the projects are now complete, and those that aren’t are close to completion.
The projects included upgrades to the fiber network, server improvements, sidewalk repair and replacement, paving, upgrading the swimming pool and addressing several air conditioning and air quality issues.
Several of the large transformers that serve the campus had to be replaced. Two more replacements remain, with one set for late July and one set for late September, Roye said.
Overhead expense
The apartment building the college recently purchased at 700 W. Texas Ave. needs more roof repairs than originally estimated, Roye said.
Some roof repairs were expected and helped lower the cost of buying the building, but he said about 1,000 square feet of roof will need replacement at an estimated cost of about $265,000.
