Covestro Baytown donated 2,500 masks last week to Chambers County and medical personnel at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital.
Two-thousand masks were donated on Giving Tuesday to first responders in Chambers County and 500 were donated to the hospital on National Nurses Day for clinical workers and staff to provide the best patient care possible.
Chambers County Commissioner Billy Combs came on-site May 5, also Giving Tuesday, to collect the 2,000 mask donation from Covestro’s medical personnel and Safety and Health Manager Dave Womack. Combs expressed that he and his team in Chambers County are very fortunate and proud to have Covestro as one of their industrial partners.
“Covestro and its employees have always supported our community and has once again come through with a very much-needed donation,” said Combs. “The 2,000 KN-95 masks that Covestro donated will provide much-needed protection for our first responders during this COVID-19 pandemic. On behalf of Chambers County, I thank you very much!”
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital Administrative Director Laurie Terry and Supply Chain Director StJohn J. Sturton visited the site May 6, which was also National Nurses Day, to collect the donation of 500 masks. The masks were distributed to staff and clinical workers at the hospital. Units will benefit from the extra PPE in order to provide the best patient care possible to those in the community.
“Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital appreciates the tremendous support from Covestro,” said Terry. “The masks will be used for our healthcare workers during this time while caring for our patients.”
