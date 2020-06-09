Due to the COVID-19 pandemic the City of Baytown Utility Billing Division has been closed to the public since March. However, as of June 1 the Utility Billing office has reopened at an alternate location. To comply with the social distancing guidelines the office is open temporarily at the Baytown Community Center, Tejas Room, 2407 Market St., 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Friday. All customer service needs and payments can be processed at this location. Social distancing is required and face coverings must be worn by all customers. If needed, face masks will be provided.
The drive-thru window at 2505 Market St. remains open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. for payments only. There are also a variety of different payment options: online (no fee) www.baytown.org, by phone (no fee) 1-844-219-7880, night drop box, or mail. Payments can also be made at Walmart, Kroger, Food Town and Ace Cash Express.
Beginning this month, late fees and penalties will be accessed to all delinquent balances. Customers with delinquent balances can apply for a three-month payment arrangement to bring the account current. Only the account holder can request the arrangement and all payments must be made on or before the due date. Additionally, the current bill must be paid on or before the due date as well to continue with the payment arrangement. Failure to make either payment, on time, will void the arrangement and the full balance will become due immediately to avoid disconnection. Payment arrangements can be requested in person at 2407 Market Street, at ubservice@baytown.org, by fax 281-420-6514 or phone 281-420-6515.
Disconnections will resume in July. All customers with delinquent balances will be subject to disconnection if prior arrangements have not been authorized.
Contact Utility Billing at 281-420-6515 for additional questions/concerns.
