In a strong showing for work done in 2019, The Baytown Sun has been named among the best newspapers in Texas in the Texas Associated Press Managing Editors Excellence in Journalism contest.
The Baytown Sun, which competes in Texas APME’s most competitive division, Class 1A, for daily newspapers with circulations up to 9,999, was named the Newspaper of the Year. The award recognizes overall excellence in reporting, writing, photography and design.
The judges said: “The Baytown Sun wins the competition by a fair amount. Really strong local news and sports coverage. A terrific football preview section. Its opinion offerings had a lot of local flavor. And visually, particularly with photos, it was ahead of the competition.”
The Baytown Sun also placed third in the Newsroom of the Year category. Newsroom of the Year is a sweepstakes award taking into account all contest categories to reflect a newsroom’s entire body of work.
The newspaper’s editorial staff received six other honors, including two first place awards —Matt Hollis in business reporting and Jim Finley for his sports columns.
Of Hollis’ story, the judges’ said: “Good analysis with lots of voices.”
The judges had this to say about Finley’s columns: “The writing in this entry was clearly the class of the category. Very enjoyable storytelling.”
The Sun’s coverage of Tropical Storm Imelda earned the newspaper a second place in the Star Breaking News Report of the Year category and an honorable mention in the Team Effort category.
Judges said: “the sheer volume of information contained in this report was impressive, as was the quality.”
Sun staffers earned a third place award in the Community Service category for the ongoing coverage of the effort to “Bring the Battleship to Baytown.”
Former photographer Preslie Cox also earned an honorable mention in the feature photography category.
“I am extremely proud of our newsroom staff, as well as the writing of Jim Finley and the photography of Preslie Cox. We are honored to win these awards for covering the news of the greater Baytown area,” said Baytown Sun Publisher Carol Skewes.
The awards were announced on the organization’s Facebook page after its annual convention was canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.