COVID-19 has forced much of society to adjust to staying at home and staying at least six feet from others. Many students, including seniors, are feeling the stress of having to do schoolwork through a computer while not being able to attend events such as prom, graduation and other school activities. They also have to stay away from friends, some of whom they may not see again after graduation.
Four of Jennifer Walsh’s six children attend Barbers Hill ISD. One son, Richard Avilla, is a senior this year while another child, Natalie Bergen, was set to graduate at the University of Texas-Austin at the end of May.
“We are balancing everyone’s needs and trying to give our seniors some special attention,” Walsh said. “Working at home has a different dynamic when you have kids at home, too.”
One thing that has helped is the senior adoption program, set up at Barbers Hill and at Goose Creek CISD. This is where seniors are ‘adopted’ by people who send them cards, gift cards, or other items to let them know they are not forgotten.
“It was really moving how people came together to make the seniors feel special and do something nice for them,” Walsh said.
Sydney Underwood is a Barbers Hill senior that has been adopted.
“I haven’t received word from my ‘adoptive parents’ yet, but I have been adopted by three different people, which is really nice,” Underwood said. “My mom adopted three other seniors. We dropped gift baskets off, and it was really cool to know how happy they were. It is something to reward them for their accomplishment.”
Sydney’s mother, Amy Lee, said at last count, 361 of the 364 Barbers Hill ISD seniors had been adopted.
Walsh said her family is taking the quarantine as positively as they can, particularly her senior son.
“He has a face mask with 2020 written on it,” she said. “And he has a yard sign that says this is the ‘longest senior skip day’ and he has a ‘Friends’ logo and 2020 written on facemasks. Kids react to how their parents react. So, if I was freaking out about it, he would be freaking out about it. I want him to have the same experiences I had, but this is historic, and it is something he will remember the rest of his life. It may not be the way we remember it, but it definitely is memorable.”
Walsh said one of the biggest problems being enclosed is missing out on saying goodbye.
“The biggest thing is not knowing if you are going to be able to say goodbye to your friends that you have been with all of these years before you go off to college,” she said. “That is the one thing you cannot provide for him. There are a lot of virtual channels, games to play and such. But nothing makes up for a bunch of kids coming over to the house, putting dinner on the kitchen table, playing games and interacting with each other. That is probably worse than missing prom or graduation. It is just the friendship and not being able to have that goodbye.”
Richard Avilla said he would have an interesting story to tell once the pandemic is over.
“It’s been a little bit weird,” Richard Avilla said. “It has been difficult having to adjust. I have not been able to see my friends before they go off to college, and I think that is something I should be able to do.”
Avilla said while social media makes it somewhat easier to communicate with others, it does not beat physical interaction.
“Not being able to drive myself to my friend’s house and go out and get me some Chick-fil-A makes it difficult to adjust,” he said.
Lee said watching her daughter not be able to participate in normal senior activities is tough.
“That is the hardest part,” Lee said. “But she is pretty self-sufficient. I really do not have to oversee her to make sure she is doing homework. She can do that by herself.”
Underwood said although she see her friends through online video apps, it is difficult not being able to see them in person.
“Also, I am in the Peer Assistance Leadership Service program,” Underwood said. “I have had some Facetime sessions with them to see how they are doing, which is nice. But I haven’t been able to see them in over two to three months now.”
Bethany Capetillo, daughter of Baytown mayor Brandon Capetillo, is a senior at Robert E. Lee High School. She was straightforward about how it has been since the schools closed over the pandemic.
“To be honest, it has been hard to adjust,” Capetillo said. “Going from traditional studying to this…I’d rather have a full year at school, but unfortunately that did not happen.”
Capetillo said she was on the prom committee at her high school and had already picked out a dress for the big event. Now, she does not know what will happen.
“I was very much looking forward to it,” she said.
Capetillo is able to see one of her friends that lives across the street, but with no school and the pandemic going on, she has missed out on seeing her other friends.
“Because I am not in class, there is no structure to the day,” she said. “This has made it hard to stay focused on learning.”
On the bright side, Capetillo said she had been adopted by caring folks as well,
“I think it is very helpful,” she said. “I know of one senior that taking this very hard. But it is good to know we have people out there to say, ‘Hey, we are here for you.’”
