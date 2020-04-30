The Barbers Hill ISD board approved applications for several state waivers in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic. The waivers, if approved, will help the district make adjustments to its grading, reporting, promotion and retention practices.
One waiver application involved reporting grades. The district will issue grade/report cards for pre-K through first grade every nine weeks and every six weeks for grades second through 12 on a form approved by Superintendent Dr. Greg Poole or a designee. In addition, students will also receive a progress report for the fifth-six weeks that reflects the student’s numeral average. All grades are pass or fail during the distance-learning period. Grades will be reported in the 12th week of instruction as required by the TEA.
A class ranking wavier application was also approved. For mid-term graduates, the grade point average is finalized at the end of the first semester. Class rank shall be determined at the end of the fifth six-week grading period.
A grade promotion and retention waiver application met board approval as well. Grades first through fifth will be promoted based on course-level, grade-level standards with a grade of 70 or above in language arts and mathematics. In grades six through eight, promotion is based on
The same with either science or social studies included. Grade level advancement for students in grades nine through 12 are earned by course credits.
Another waiver application covered expediting a state waiver for teachers to participate in the teacher portal component of the Texas Assessment Management System. The district will receive this waiver after providing assurance the local teacher data portal meets the statutory requirements.
The board also approved a waiver application to allow the district to modify the schedule of classes on state assessment testing days during the school year to reduce interruptions during testing periods. Both of these waivers are for the school years 2020 through 2023. The Texas Education Agency will receive the waiver applications for approval.
Board approves registration changes, plans for teacher prep days
The BHISD board is thinking ahead and approved changes to its registration process for returning students. The process has been approved to be revised to allow students to complete the process online or through the mail. The district made some adjustments two years ago to allow part of the process to be done online. The final step of the process was to have a face-to-face meeting to establish proof of residency.
A plan for Teacher Preparation Days for 2020-2021 and professional development was developed and revised with input from administrative staff and the (District Educational Improvement Council.
Sandra Duree, deputy superintendent of Curriculum/Instruction, explained the plan to determine the year-end grades and passing of students due to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition, online registration is being planned for the summer.
BHISD enrollment up 9% from this time last year
An enrollment report shows the district up 521, or 9%, students from the 2018-2019 school year until today. The figure minus the 24 students in the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program and Highpoint Alternative School is 500 students or 8.7%.
The variance for the Early Childhood Center from last year is a 193-student increase. For Elementary North, the student increase is 66 students while at Elementary South, the figure is 45. For Middle North, the student increase is 45, and for Middle South, it is 39. The high school went up to 133 students.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.