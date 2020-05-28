One Baytown man is dead and another--reportedly his brother--is in police custody following a shooting about 3:40 a.m. in the Bay Oaks Harbor subdivision.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said a man called 911 and reported that he had just shot his brother. When officers responded to the mobile home on Bluebill Bay North, the reported shooter met officers in front of the residence with his hands over his head.
Police took him into custody and tried to enter the home, but a pit bull at the door blocked the way. The dog was shot so officers could enter, Dorris reported.
Once inside, police made sure no one else was in the home and EMS, already on the scene, attempted to revive the shooting victim but were unable to.
Dorris said the names of the shooter and the victim will be released later in the day after other family can be notified. He said he did not yet have the age of the men, but they appeared to be in their 50s.
He said the brother was being interviewed by detectives and he did not yet know what circumstances led to the shooting. An examination of the crime scene and investigation into the background of the two men and their relationship are also underway.
After more investigation, he said, the District Attorney's Office will decide what charges, if any, are appropriate.
Neighbors on the scene said the two were quiet neighbors.
Bay Oaks Harbor is a waterfront neighborhood off Tri City Beach Road.
