After someone lodged a complaint about the Highlands Food Town grocery store, claiming the store was not following social distancing guidelines to prevent the spread of COVID-19, the Harris County Fire Marshal’s office declared that it was compliant.
“When our inspector went out to visit them, they were doing everything right and exceeded what we were looking for,” Rachel Neutzler, Harris County Fire Marshal spokeswoman said. “They had hand sanitizer and whatnot, markers on the floor, and were doing everything we were looking for and did a great job. So, we closed the complaint, and unless we get an additional complaint, we will not be out there again.”
