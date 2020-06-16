Baytown police negotiators and SWAT officers were called to the Watermark Apartments in the 2700 block of Ward Road early Monday morning after a man assaulted his ex-girlfriend and fired a handgun at her.
However, when police finally entered the apartment, they found the suspect had already left.
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said the call came in about 4:20 a.m.
The woman who lived in the apartment said her ex-boyfriend showed up unannounced and appeared to be intoxicated.
The two got into an argument, which led to the man grabbing the woman around the neck then pulling his gun on her.
She responded by striking him in the groin and fleeing the apartment.
The man fired two rounds from his handgun as she fled, Dorris said.
The woman had left her two children in the apartment but was able to contact them by telephone and they escaped.
When police arrived, they believed the boyfriend to still be inside the apartment and armed, leading to the response by the SWAT team and negotiators.
When they could not get any response, Dorris said, SWAT made entry into the apartment and found it unoccupied.
A charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon is pending against the ex-boyfriend, he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.