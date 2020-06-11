Newspaper carriers are in the business of bringing news to people’s doorsteps, but aren’t usually in the news themselves. One longtime Baytown Sun carrier found herself at the center of a crime story Tuesday morning when a man shot at her, shattering the rear window of her car and hitting it with at least two more shots.
She said she was delivering newspapers on Belvedere Drive near James Bowie Elementary School a little after 3 a.m. She noticed a man in a gold pickup truck in a driveway of what looked like a vacant house.
When she started to turn on to Mockingbird Street, the man stood in front of her in the street. “Before I made that right, he came to my car and tapped on my window,” she said.
He told her he was looking for someone, and she replied she didn’t know the person he was looking for.
The carrier continued making her deliveries, but her route soon took her back past Mockingbird.
“I was right there in the middle by French Place and I heard something go ‘bam,’” she said. “This guy is in the middle of the road shooting at the car.”
She said she heard four or five shots in all. “When I heard that first one, I ducked down all the way on the floor.”
“The bullet is right over the steering wheel,” she said.
“I was afraid for my life. The [police] officer said when he saw the bullet hole that he tried to shoot the back of my head.”
The car was also hit on the passenger side and another bullet lodged in the dashboard.
She said she has delivered newspapers for The Baytown Sun for about 10 years on that route and had not seen the man before.
In spite of the attack, she said she delivered the rest of her newspapers.
“He can’t stop me,” she said. “I finished my route like a soldier.”
“I was shaken up, but I had my customers waiting for me.”
Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris said police have identified a suspect but have not yet made an arrest.
