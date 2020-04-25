The Battleship Texas Foundation has received a request for proposal from Baytown, and things are now at the wait and see stage, according to the head of the Bring the Battleship to Baytown Committee.
“It was turned in almost 3 weeks ago,” Jay Eshbach, the committee’s head, said. “They said they will get back with everyone in two to three weeks.”
Eshbach added with COVID-19 rearing its ugly head, there is no telling when the Foundation will get back with them.
The committee had recruited members to help on the committee and RFP, such as city council members Laura Alvarado and David Himsel as well as Lee College Regent Mark Himsel and Dr. Boyd Harris, a history professor from the college. Eschbach said Associate Executive Director of the Baytown/West Chambers County Economic Development Foundation B.J. Simon was instrumental in doing most of the work.
“I think he did a great job on it,” Eshbach said. “It goes into great detail about population, attendance, and traffic and the area and the battleship. It is a history of Baytown. I was very impressed with the proposal we turned in. But with the virus, there is no telling when they will get back with us. Supposedly, they were going to take the top three proposals and go into the meeting with those people to start fine-tuning the project. I do not even know if they have moved the battleship yet.”
Eshbach said he has no idea why the historic dreadnought has not moved yet. The plan was to take the ship from its berth near the San Jacinto Battlegrounds, have it repaired, and return it to a location the Foundation chooses.
“They have their bids in for retrofitted,” Eshbach said. “Supposedly, they picked a company to do the work, and that was all last year.”
The Foundation had extended the deadline for proposals to be turned in by 30 days, making the deadline April 10. According to a post on the Foundation’s website, five groups are in the running. The Foundation is not saying who they all are right now “for multiple reasons.”
“Once the proposals are submitted, we will invite each entity to have an informal conversation with us about their location,” it states on the Foundation website. “After that, we will narrow down the proposals to the top three. Once we have selected the top three proposals, we will post the finalists to our website for public comment. We anticipate having interviews with the finalists in mid to late May. From there we will select the winning proposal for the Battleship Texas’ new home and announce the location.”
The Foundation also states the Texas Historic Commission has approved three permits to enable the work on the ship as well as its relocation and restoration.
“We are grateful for the assistance and support we have received from the THC, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department and all our partners and donors from across the state,” Bruce Bramlett, the Battleship Texas Foundation’s chief operating officer and executive director, said. “We have a lot to do now, and we can’t wait to get started.”
Bramlett said COVID-19 has affected their processes like it has everyone else’s, and the RFP evaluation period will extend into June and July.
Some preparations for restoration on the ship have begun to move ahead such as the removal of the ship‘s guns and searchlights, according to Bramlett.
The permits authorize restoration work to begin on the ship’s hull and “blister,” which is the dual compartments that protected the ship from torpedoes or other assaults.
Invitations to bid have been sent out by Valkor, the Foundation’s project management contractor, to several shipyards along the Gulf Coast.
“It will be several weeks before we start getting bids in and much longer than that before a shipyard is selected to perform the work,” it states on the website. “As we promised before, we will not release information until it becomes concrete - to that end, we will not release details until we have all the necessary approvals (like THC permits), and we have a shipyard under contract.”
The website also states since February 1, debris has been removed from 37 compartments of the ship, relocated the ship’s loose original components to centralized storage locations on the ship, and strapped in loose original furniture and equipment. A total of 60 cubic yards of debris and 40 cubic yards of recyclable material have also been removed. It is estimated that at least 60,000 pounds of debris have been taken from the ship.
The Texas 86th Legislature approved funding in the amount of $35 million for repairs. A contract was also made between Texas Parks and Wildlife and the Battleship Texas Foundation. Gov. Greg Abbott signed the bill in mid-June for the $35 million in repairs.
Eshbach said he is pleased with the work of the committee and feels they have done the right things to earn the right to have the USS Texas docked at Bayland Island.
“The people that worked on the RFP are optimistic about our chances of getting it to come to Baytown,” Eshbach said. “We did everything they wanted us to do. I was very impressed with our presentation and the detail. It didn’t lack in any way. Now, we have to wait and see. But I would love to pick up the phone and hear it is coming to Baytown.”
