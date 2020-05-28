While the Texas Department of Transportation is making progress on the FM 3180 and Interstate-10 project, the City of Mont Belvieu will have to adjust.
Sarah Dupre, TxDOT spokeswoman, said while FM 3180 at I-10 is out of service, all traffic is being diverted to FM 565 and State Highway 99.
For Mont Belvieu residents, they can still get around but may have to drive another way.
“We do not play any role in the detouring for this project,” Brian Ligon, City of Mont Belvieu spokesman, said. “We are hoping that the newly constructed U-turn lane at FM 565 will help during this time.”
Dupre recently sent out an email explaining the major milestones of the project. Among the highlights are crews are continuing to work on the FM 565 turnaround at I-10.
Once the turnaround is open, crews will start to demolish the FM 3180 overpass. This is scheduled to happen at the end of this month.
After the demolition of the overpass is complete, construction will start on the center spans of the new I-10 main lane structure crossing FM 3180. This portion of the project is expected to be complete in early August.
Work on the temporary lanes of FM 3180 is set to being in mid-summer with the north and south traffic reopening by early August. Construction on the permanent main lanes of the road begins this fall, with traffic being moved to the new pavement in the summer of 2021.
