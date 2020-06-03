At 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, Mont Belvieu 911 dispatchers received a call from Old River-Winfree Volunteer Fire Department to assist with a two-vehicle accident on FM 565 at River Oaks Drive, where one of the vehicles was on fire.
The Mont Belvieu Fire Department responded with Engines 1 and 2, District 1, Booster 1, and Medic 1. MBFD crews met ORW VFD Engine 61 and District 61 that were already on scene and found one vehicle, a pick-up truck, fully involved. Concerns arose about the whereabouts of the driver of the pickup truck as both Mont Belvieu and Old River-Winfree firefighters fought the vehicle blaze. The body of the pickup’s driver was discovered in the cab once the flames were extinguished.
Initial indicators show that the pickup truck was northbound on FM 565 when it clipped the front driver’s side corner of a modular building that was being moved as an oversized load southbound on FM 565 just as it passed the intersection at River Oaks Drive. The impact caused heavy damage to the pickup truck where it skidded sideways and burst into flames. The driver of the truck hauling the oversized load wasn’t injured in the crash.
The Chambers County Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the crash investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.