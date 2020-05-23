By Alan Dale
It’s time for the VFW to get back up running.
Beginning Sunday, VFW Post 912, 8204 N. Main Street, will resume normal hours of operation with BINGO! set to run at 2 p.m. and the canteen will be open during that time and be open at noon.
The post canteen is open daily and normally operates from 3-8 p.m. daily with the exception being noon – 6 p.m. Sundays. BINGO! takes place Sundays and 6:30 p.m. Wednesdays.
The post is open around those hours.
Social distancing protocols and sanitizing will be enforced at the site according to Jerry Johnson, the VFW’s former president.
“I don’t think we will get more than our 25 percent capacity,” Johnson said. “We fit about 250 people. We hardly ever pull in 60 people which is right around our 25 percent. I don’t think some people who normally show up will show up. Some of their family members are scared to let them go out during this COVID period. If we get 30-40, we’d be pretty lucky.”
Johnson said the VFW needed to get back to normal to just get some business going while offering a place for its members to get away to.
“I’d be glad to open up: We have been down for two-and-a-half months,” Johnson said. “I think people are looking forward to coming back and want to resume activities. The patrons who stop over on a frequent basis: It would be nice to see them again.”
Johnson feels the VFW has the right safety measures in place for a crowd that can lead toward the older crowd.
“We will adhere to every requirement that the state wants us to do,” Johnson said. “The main thing we are trying to do is get business back, so we are getting operations going. We will explore some opportunities to raise some funds since we are kind of low on operating funds for two-in-a-half months and missed our best fundraiser – the Turkey Shoot – in April.
“There are some other fundraiser opportunities.”
