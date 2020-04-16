Houston Methodist Hospital opened a Mont Belvieu COVID-19 testing site Wednesday.
Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital spokesman Rod Evans said 14 patients were tested on its first day of operation and is has the capacity to accommodate 40 a day.
Evans said the clinic is open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday-Friday. “Patients should contact their personal physician, utilize Houston Methodist Virtual Visits through the MyMethodist app or contact the clinic at 346-803-2918 for directions on utilizing the screening clinic.”
Anyone who qualifies for testing is referred to one of the Houston Methodist test sites close to them for a swab test, such as the Mont Belvieu site at 8608 North Highway 146.
Upon arriving at the clinic, patients will stay in their car until their appointment time when a staff member will come to greet them. Test results will be communicated to the patient by the COVID results team
In addition to COVID-19, Evans said the site can test for Respiratory Pathogen Panel, Group A Strep and Rapid Ag (RSS).
He said the Houston Methodist system has treated 460 patients across its hospitals. Right now there are eight COVID-19 patients being treated in the Baytown hospital.
For people without insurance, you can do an online assessment at publichealth.harriscountytx.gov. If it indicates you may qualify,
you will be put in contact with a nurse for a phone evaluation then directed to a testing site.
The service is not limited to Harris County residents, and the site doubled its capacity this week to 500 tests a day.
There is a site at Stallworth Stadium in Baytown, but you must have an appointment and an access code — no drive-up patients will be tested.
Testing is also available through your own primary care doctor or at urgent care centers.
Centers collect a swab specimen from your nose then sent it to a laboratory — depending on what service they use it can take several days to get results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.