Moving forward with virtual graduation ceremonies on their originally scheduledgraduation dates in May, Goose Creek CISD announced that face-to-face ceremonies will be held in July.
Ross S. Sterling High School’s ceremony is planned for July 16 at 7:30 p.m. Goose Creek Memorial High School will host a ceremony July 17 at 7:30 p.m., and Robert E. Lee High School’s ceremony is scheduled for July 18 at 9 a.m. The events will be held at Stallworth Stadium, weather permitting. In partnership with Lee College, IMPACT Early College High School will hold its ceremony at the Lee College Sports Arena at noon July 18, depending upon state and local orders at the time, and the same date and time will be reserved for Stallworth Stadium as a contingency plan.
The ceremonies will give students the opportunity to walk across the stage in front of their family members and friends as their names are called. Students will wear their caps and gowns but are permitted to wear more casual clothing underneath their gowns. After receiving congratulations from school administrators and staff, they will stop for a quick graduation photograph.
Planned to be less formal than traditional graduation ceremonies, the summer events will not include the speeches from the virtual ceremonies. Guests are reminded not to bring noisemakers and to respect the rights of other families to hear the names of their graduates called. At the conclusion of the ceremony, students may join their families to take photos and celebrate their accomplishments on the field at the appropriate time.
Seniors will receive more detailed information as it becomes available. All ceremonies are contingent upon the safety protocols in effect at the time, which may include social distancing and the potential for limiting the number of guests allowed in the stadium, as well as any other CDC guidelines as may be required.
“Our district is pleased to be able to offer students both ceremony opportunities. We hope those who are available will choose to take advantage of the face-to-face ceremony in July when we anticipate safety protocols will provide a more enjoyable opportunity to honor our graduates,” Dr. Randal O’Brien, Goose Creek CISD superintendent, said. “Graduation is a major accomplishment for our students as well as for our families and staff members, and we want to ensure that we properly celebrate the results of their hard work and effort.”
