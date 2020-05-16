Harris County drive-through testing sites were closed Friday because of severe weather — and likely to be closed today and Sunday as well.
Once the sun comes out again, though, the sites will re-open. The one in Baytown at Stallworth Stadium, though, will be closing permanently soon, on May 30.
Until then, though, it’s a resource close to home to get free testing to see if you have COVID-19.
Infected persons often show no symptoms for several days and a significant number never show symptoms at all. Even without symptoms, though, an infected person can pass it along to others.
Testing is no longer limited to people who have symptoms, but is now open to everyone, but getting pre-screening and an appointment is still required; you cannot simply show up at the site for a test.
To schedule an appointment at the Stallworth location or any other Harris County testing site, complete the online screening at readyharris.org or call 832-927-7575. Screening is not limited to Harris County residents.
Harris County Public Health spokesperson Dizhi Marlow said the Stallworth site is federally supported and the federal program is ending.
Other testing will continue in the county, though. It just may not be as conveniently located for Baytown-area residents.
The county now has four mobile testing sites and is looking to add more, Marlow said. The mobile sites are open Monday-Saturday and typically stay at each location for three days at a time.
When you get your online or telephone screening you can find out where they will be an make an appointment at the most convenient location for you.
Since the testing site at Stallworth opened on March 21, more than 8,500 people have been tested there, Marlow said.
Testing is free and is open to anyone regardless of symptoms.
