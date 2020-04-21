Chambers County Judge Jimmy Sylvia gave approval for a Mid-Chambers County Ministerial Alliance meet 10 a.m. Sunday at Fort Anahuac Park.
The event, to be held below the hill, will involve members of Cornerstone, Hankamer Community Fellowship and Community Christian Fellowship churches.
“We got approval (Monday) morning,” Mid-Chambers County Ministerial Alliance secretary Sue Hawthorne said. “We had a sunrise service for Easter and the same thing – drive in – at the park. We can still assemble, but we are still in our vehicles for this.”
Hawthorne confirmed that social distancing expectations will be followed at this event.
“The judge gave us permission to do a sunrise service and to do this community service,” Hawthorne said.
Music will be provided by Cornerstone and Hankamer’s church praise teams.
“We have to stay in our cars and the cars are even distanced a few feet apart.”
Mark Pagels, chairman of the Mid-Chambers County Ministerial Alliance,
“It’s very important because we need encouragement,” Pagels said. “There is enough fear in the world and as Christians we can’t have fear. We need to be the light and the salt. We have to have faith in God and not fear this COVID-19.
“We got to be smart about what we do in our lives – God gave us a brain. We just can’t live in fear. That’s not what God wants us to do.”
Northside Baptist, Highlands
Northside Baptist Church of Highlands is meeting for Worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. They are also practicing social distancing and even the doors are left open. Those present are asked not to shake hands or hug, but they are friendly! They have been told to trust the Lord, and wash their hands.
Pastor David R. Brumbelow and Singer Gene Littlejohn invite everyone to attend. Northside is located at 317 Barbers Hill Rd., Highlands; nsbchighlands.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.