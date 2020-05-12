The trial with ExxonMobil fighting the U.S. government has ended with representatives for the petrochemical giant saying during closing arguments the federal government has a responsibility to pay $24 million as reimbursement for having to clean up jet fuel and gasoline produced at the plant during World War II and the Korean War.
Lisa Eddins, case manager for U.S. District Judge Lee Rosenthal, said the court is currently working on the memorandum and opinion for the trial itself.
ExxonMobil rested its case after calling 11 witnesses.
The COVID-19 pandemic halted the trial on March 20 after nine days of testimony in Rosenthal’s court. After a hearing, the trial continued remotely.
Rosenthal had issued a partial summary judgment ruling in August 2018 that said ExxonMobil could regain future cleanup costs at refineries in Baytown and Baton Rouge, Louisiana.
Tynan Buthod of Baker Botts, ExxonMobil’s attorney, said in court the government is responsible for $18.8 million for cleanup costs at the Baytown refinery and another $5.5 million for the Baton Rouge facility. ExxonMobil is also seeking about 30% to 36% in collected costs of four specific areas at both refineries.
Buthod told the court aviation gasoline production increased at the two facilities by 3,500% in WWII, which he said was an “intense increase” of contamination. A War Department of the United States Engineer Office letter dated 1944 stated, “war activity has caused rapid expansion in plant facilities for production with no increase in waste disposal facilities.” The Mississippi River was polluted on a daily basis as a result.
“And judge, we think that’s a party admission,” Buthod said.
The letter also showed evidence of a governmental denial of the refineries’ bid to construct a master separator to stop the river from being polluted. The letter further stated there was a higher focus on creating war products than the master separators to prevent pollution.
Aaron Stryk, ExxonMobil Baytown plant spokesman, reiterated what he said in March, that the cleanup efforts would continue with state agency requirements.
Andrew Corimski, representing the government in the case, disputed how much responsibility ExxonMobil said it has for the cleanup costs.
“The number is vastly lower than what Exxon is proposing,” Corimski said.
Corimski explained the percentages are inflated because ExxonMobil considered products produced that were not for aviation gasoline as waste.
Rosenthal asked if this was because the federal government made the refineries produce aviation gasoline for the war. Corimski answered it was saying when a product is produced at a refinery, the plants are required to create a “slate of products.” This was something Corimski said was understood by all parties in the 1940s.
ExxonMobil has stated there should be a 29.67% allocation for the cleanup, while Corimski said it should be more like 3% for the Baytown refinery and 1% for the Baton Rouge facility instead of 19.4%.
Exxon said through the Petroleum Administration for War, the government had strict control over the oil and gas industry. Refineries were required to produce materials such as gas, rubber, and asphalt for the war, and thus, the government should bear some of the burden for remediation.
Bolstering Exxon’s argument, its lawyers said under the Comprehensive Environmental Response Compensation and Liability Act, the government should contribute to the cleanup cost since it is ultimately responsible for forcing the refineries to make war products.
ExxonMobil filed a suit in March 2010, claiming to have paid $45 million in cleanup costs at the Baytown plant. It filed another suit in May 2011 to regain the costs it spent to clean up the Baton Rouge plant. The cases are now
