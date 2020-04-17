The Harris County Attorney’s Office has set up a website to report instances of price gouging during the COVID-19 crisis.
During a disaster, the Texas Deceptive Trade Practices Act makes it illegal for a company to sell or lease fuel, food, medicine, lodging, building materials, construction tools or another necessity at an exorbitant or excessive price.
“Unfortunately, there seem to always ben people who will take advantage of a crisis situation,” said County Attorney Vince Ryan. “Our office wants you to reach out to us to let us know about a price gouging situation.”
Details about how to file a complaint are available at www.harriscountycao.org/coronavirus-consumer-complaints. You can file a complaint from the website or email ConsumerHelp@cao.hctx.net.
Not every price increase represents price gouging. The County Attorney’s Office reports it examines each case individually, and takes into account that some products now cost retailers more to purchase than they did before.
Since the COVID-19 emergency declaration was issued, the County Attorney’s Office has received 115 price gouging complaints and investigated 35. Five cease and desist letters have been issued so far. If businesses do not comply with those letters a lawsuit may be filed.
In Chambers County, price gouging can be reported to the Sheriff’s Office at 409-267-2500.
