A lawsuit has been filed on Barbers Hill ISD by the parents of two of the district’s former students, who were suspended for refusing to cut their hair, claiming the dress code policy is “discriminatory.”
Sandy Arnold, the mother of 18-year-old DeAndre Arnold, and Cindy Bradford, the mother of 16-year-old Kaden Bradford, filed the lawsuit May 22 in the U.S. District Court in Houston. The suit, filed on behalf of their sons, is against the district, the board and Dr. Greg Poole, the district’s superintendent. The principal of Barbers Hill High School, Rick Kana, and assistant principals were also named defendants. The two teens attended the school and were told their hair was out of district regulation and needed to cut it. Both refused. Arnold was told he had to cut what he calls “locs” or become an in-suspension student, or even put into an alternative school, and then he would not be allowed to walk across the stage at his graduation.
While the district does allow “dreadlocks” in its policy, there is no provision allowing “any action that circumvents or violates the provision regarding hair length.”
Jami Navarre, Barbers Hill ISD spokeswoman, said the case is ongoing but declined to release a statement at this time.
The suit states the two teens were racially discriminated against for their race and gender, and the hair policy infringes upon their constitutional rights. The NAACP Legal Defense and Educational Fund is representing the teens. The Akin Gump Strauss Hauer and Feld howbeit pro bono. A grievance process is occurring, but the COVID-19 pandemic has delayed it.
DeAndre Arnold and his parents have stated he has grown out since the seventh grade. It was not until January of this year that trouble began when he was told his hair was too long. Since that time, the young man has garnered the attention of people like Ellen DeGeneres, who invited him to her show. While on the show, singer Alicia Keys presented him with a $20,000 check to use toward his dreams of becoming a veterinarian. The funds were courtesy of the photography company Shutterfly. In addition, DeAndre was invited to attend the 92nd Academy Awards with Matthew A. Cherry, whose animated short film, “Hair Love,” was up for Best Animated Short Film. The short movie won the Oscar.
Kaden Bradford, DeAndre’s cousin, was also told to cut his locs or face suspension. He was a 10th grader at the school. Both Kaden and DeAndre left the district and went to Goose Creek CISD.
The parents of the teens are seeking an unnamed amount of money and attorney fees. They are also seeking a change in the school district’s dress and grooming policy.
Attorneys for the teens were contacted but did not return phone calls or emails.
