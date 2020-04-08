Road assault
Police responded to a 911 call reporting that a driver on Interstate 10 was trying to cause a crash with another vehicle, swerving and pulling in front of it then braking.
The suspect driver, identified as 40-year-old Clarence Lewis of Katy, also displayed a handgun during the incident.
When there was ultimately a minor collision the driver of the other vehicle tried to get away but could not. The two stopped in the 1500 block of Interstate 10 and Lewis got out of his vehicle and pointed the handgun at the other driver, according to Baytown police spokesman Lt. Steve Dorris.
Lewis was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Auto theft arrest
A woman was jailed after allegedly stealing a 2011 BMW 3281 from a gas station in the 1600 block of North Alexander Drive about 7 p.m. Monday.
Dorris said the owner of the vehicle left it running while he went in to pay for fuel, and surveillance video showed a woman getting into it and driving off.
The BMW was equipped with GPS, which allowed police to track the vehicle to a residence in the 100 block of Mable. There they found the suspect, identified as 29-year-old Priscilla Hopkins of Dayton, hiding in the attic.
She was charged with auto theft and possession of a controlled substance.
Evading
Officers recognized a vehicle parked at a washateria in the 100 block of North Alexander Drive as having been reported stolen the previous day, so they stopped, entered the business and asked who was driving it.
A man, later identified as 30-year-old Johnny Gifford of Baytown, got up and walked out, then began to run. He was soon caught and charged with evading arrest and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, Dorris said.
Burglaries
• Computer equipment and money were reported stolen from a vehicle in the 300 block of West Baker Road Monday morning.
• Money was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 3600 block of Crosby Cedar Bayou Road Sunday night.
Thefts
• A man was arrested for allegedly stealing a push lawnmower in the 1200 block of Pine Street about 8:30 a.m. Monday.
