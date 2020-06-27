Chambers County

Chambers County will be hosting two walk-up COVID-19 testing sites from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. 

 The two sites will be at White Memorial Park,  225 White Park Road in Anahuac and Houston Raceway Park, 2525 FM 565 in Baytown.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.