These days, issue of voting by mail has been on the minds of many.
Gov. Greg Abbott gave local jurisdictions such as Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill the option of moving May elections to November. Many cities and boards did, but not in Barbers Hill or Mont Belvieu. Mont Belvieu has a mayoral race. Aside from board seats up for election, a $277.5 million bond is on the Barbers Hill ballot. District officials said Barbers Hill has grown so fast that waiting until November would lead to overcrowding and related problems.
Last week, State Rep. Briscoe Cain asked Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton to look into the Mont Belvieu and Barbers Hill elections for violations of the election code. State Rep. Mayes Middleton, who represents Chambers County, has also criticized local officials for encouraging the use of mail-in ballots for voters who do not want to vote in person because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Cain and Middleton are both members of the Texas House of Representatives elections committee.
The committee’s chair, Rep. Stephanie Click, R-Fort Worth, said whether people could use a pandemic as a reason not to vote in person is something the courts will decide.
“It has not been true in the past that the pandemic gives people a reason to claim disability and not vote in-person,” Klick said.
Klick cited the recent injunction ordered by Judge Tim Sulak, with the 353rd District Court in Travis County in a case brought by Texas Democrats. Sulak’s injunction eases restrictions on mail-in voting, allowing people afraid of getting the virus to vote by mail for the July runoff elections. This could extend to the May 2 elections.
Paxton’s office is expected to appeal the ruling.
Klick said the Democrats’ position is to conduct all elections by mail. She added this is unrealistic considering the many logistical dynamics in a national election, such as the one coming in November.
“You do not go from maybe 7% of the ballots to 100% of the ballots by mail and not have a lot of logistical problems,” Klick said. “That is huge. Currently, a law has not been interpreted to allow that.”
Klick said other states have used all mail-in balloting, but only in certain circumstances.
“They did not do it in a high-turnout election,” she said. “They gradually implemented this over several years. There are a lot of election workers that are on signature verification committees and ballot boards that review all of the mail-in ballots. Many of them are senior citizens. They are in a high-risk population and have to work in close proximity to one another. Social distancing is very difficult. In addition, many of the entities that conduct those elections do not have sufficient scanners to scan the ballots to get the results.”
Klick said the issue of having a full mail-in ballot election has too many moving parts to ever come to fruition.
“There have been bills filed in the Legislature that were not successful. There was no appetite for that,” she said.
For now, the focus is on the courts.
“There is the question whether the election going forward right now could be challenged in the courts by voters that could challenge the results of that election due to these unprecedented times,” she said. “I do not know if anyone plans to do so. But they can certainly challenge the election’s results.”
Klick herself recently asked Paxton’s office asking for guidance on whether Texans can say they are disabled out of fear of contracting COVID-19 and be able to use a mail-in ballot.
“I did receive a letter from the AG’s office saying that the election code does not allow for a total ballot by mail election,” she said. “Did someone falsify their application? Or a document? That is a problem. We do not want an unsuspecting voter to have committed a crime because someone in authority encouraged them to do it. Currently, the interpretation of the law is that it is not allowed. You can get a mail-in ballot if you are going to be out of the county or if you are over 65 or disabled. And the fear of contracting COVID-19 is not a reason.”
