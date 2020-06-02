Making history, Goose Creek CISD competed in the first virtual Texas History Day competition. Those who placed first or second will compete virtually at the national level in June.
This is the 30th year GCCISD students have advanced to the state and national contests.
“Our kids did great! I’m so proud of this group, but I’m a little sad that they will not be able to go to Washington D.C. and have the true nationals experience,” said Faith Longorio, administrator of social studies.
First place winners were Isabel de la Rosa, Ross S. Sterling High School, Senior Historical Paper; Madeleine Broussard, IMPACT Early College High School, Senior Individual Performance; Brandon Rupp, Goose Creek Memorial High School and Marc de Guzman, RSS, Senior Group Documentary and Bryce Miller, Gentry Junior School, Junior Individual Exhibit.
Adam Kinder from IMPACT ECHS won second place in Senior Individual Documentary, and Hanna Coker from Cedar Bayou Junior School placed second in the Junior Individual Website category. Reese Benoit from CBJ placed third for his Junior Individual Website and Matthew Cosep from Gentry Junior School placed third for his Junior Individual Performance.
Six students received special awards. They were Reese Benoit, C.M. Caldwell Award for Texas History; Isabel de la Rosa, Colonial Dames Award; Hanna Coker, Willie Lee Gay Award for African American History; Arin Sood, National History Day Special Prize for Maritime History; Bryce Miller, Lee College Outstanding Regional Award Junior Division and Harsh Agrawal, Lee College Outstanding Regional Award Senior Division.
