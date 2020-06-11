A Black Lives Matter protest march will take place from 1-3 p.m. today through the heart of Mont Belvieu.
According to Brian Ligon, Communications and Marketing Director for Mont Belvieu, the police department was contacted by an organizer to set up the march.
“We are taking the steps necessary to ensure everyone’s safety during the event and we expect this to be a very peaceful demonstration,” Chief Virgil Blasdel said.
The protest route will go from Mont Belvieu’s City Park down Eagle Drive to Barbers Hill High School and back to City Park, according to Ligon.
He added that Mont Belvieu Police will have a “presence, but nothing more than what would be done for any other event like this. There is also no plan to escort the protesters as the planned demonstration is supposed to “be contained to the public right of way.”
Martha Atonal, one of the organizers of the rally and a 2016 graduate of Barbers Hill High School, said that the focus of the event will center on local issues while also keeping in mind the national scope of racial tensions.
She said the recent killing of Houston native George Floyd by Minneapolis police officers and the controversy involving former Barbers Hill student Deandre Arnold who was suspended for not cutting his dreadlocks are at the forefront of the rally’s points of emphasis.
Both Floyd and Arnold are black men.
Atonal said that minorities are treated differently than the majority populace in Mont Belvieu.
March organizers hoped to hold the rally this past weekend and later in the day, but were given today’s time and date.
“That came from the city,” Atonal said. “I wanted it to be on the weekend and around 5 o’clock. We just want to do it the right way.”
Atonal believes something positive could come out of it due to her respect for Mont Belvieu’s high standard for following expectations of behavior.
“A lot of the people take everything seriously – rules, curfews – and that’s what I do like,” she said. “I highly doubt it’s going to be a bad protest because of the people who live there.”
