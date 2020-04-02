A boil water notice has been activated for The Colony neighborhood in Mont Belvieu following a water service interruption Tuesday.
Mont Belvieu Public Water Department crews discovered a contractor working for Centerpoint Energy hit an eight-inch pipe while erecting poles. Crews worked throughout the day to remedy the problem.
Service has been restored to the impacted area. As per Texas Commission on Environmental Quality guidelines stipulate, a boil water notice is enacted on The Colony for 48 hours.
The order will be rescinded when TCEQ approves a clear water sample. Check the city’s social media pages and The Baytown Sun.
