Burglaries
• A Glock 22 was reported stolen from a vehicle in the 4700 block of Interstate 10 about noon Friday.
• A business in the 3000 block of Garth Road was reported burglarized Saturday.
• Clothing and other items were reported stolen in the 900 block of Idlewood Drive Sunday.
• A vehicle was reported burglarized in the 800 block of Brentwood Drive Saturday night.
Thefts
• About $2,500 worth of property was reported stolen from a storage facility in the 900 block of North Alexander Drive Friday.
• A vehicle was reported stolen in the 1000 block of North Commerce Street Saturday night.
• Clothing was reported stolen at a laundry in the 900 block of Rollingbrook Drive about noon Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.