In response to community members looking to help or recognize front line, health care workers, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has created a little token of appreciation.
The hospital has created the COVID-19 Front Line Heroes Appreciation Program to recognize employees and physicians who “tirelessly serve patients, families and community,” according to Laurie Terry, administrative director for the hospital.
The program is an estimated $4 million initiative that uses philanthropic gifts to honor front line Houston Methodist staff with a COVID-19 Hero Appreciation Day – which includes eight to 12 hours of paid time off) and Meals on Us (a $100 bonus to enjoy a meal)
Myrna Baker, Regional Development Director for the Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, has been impressed with the area’s populace looking out for first responders and front-line workers.
“The community has been so amazing in asking what they can do to help,” Baker said. “We had such a need for assistance and people donating PPE and food. The system created an appreciation program. We have over 10,000 total front-line workers and about 570 in Baytown. They have been working non-stop, working their regular shifts without a day off (their shifts). Nobody has been able to take any holidays.
“The paid time off – if you are a nurse, that’s 12 hours – and $100 met in cash for food or fun with the family. So, on average, that’s about $500 for a front-line
worker. We have such a need and a very large campaign.”
Philanthropists Wendy and Ben Moreland, Mary and Ron Neal, the Jerold B. Katz Foundation, Steve and Pat Chazen, Christine and David Underwood, and Dr. Marc Boom’s set the direction of the funds from the Ella Fondren and Josie Roberts Presidential Distinguished Centennial Chair with all gifts to the Houston Methodist COVID-19 Front Line Heroes Appreciation Program, up to the first $1 million, will be matched, doubling their philanthropic impact.
“That will help get this going and growing,” Baker said. “If they donate $25 that’s $50 and that’s half of a food amount for a COVID-19 worker.”
These acts of altruism have not gone unnoticed for a core of workers that have earned much respect during these times.
“During this entire pandemic I have been so proud of our nursing staff,” Becky Chalupa, Vice President/Chief Nursing Officer for the hospital, said. “They have tirelessly cared for our patients with compassion and professionalism. They truly understand and display the art and science of nursing. Our staff have not only cared for our Baytown community, some have even volunteered to work in our Highly Infectious Disease Unit in Katy. We are very fortunate to have the staff that we do.”
Those who are being honored, are more than grateful for this program.
“My practice as a medical/surgical nurse changed significantly in caring for COVID patients in order to minimize exposure,” hospital RN Emily Sgarlat said. “I sincerely appreciate this opportunity to provide comprehensive care to my patients and have the ability to get to know my patients better. I truly recognize the outstanding contribution of all of our care team members. It is a blessing to work at Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital during this time.
“The support we have received from leadership and our co-workers is phenomenal. It is certainly a time in my nursing career I will never forget. I am glad I have been able to contribute to the care of these patients. These patients, along with all patients, are deserving of our compassionate care.”
The program’s website and how to make donations can be visited at https://givingforms.houstonmethodist.org/COVIDForm.
