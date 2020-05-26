Porch pirate
At around 5:30 p.m. Sunday a porch pirate lifted a package from a residence in the 100 block of Ward Road. The suspect identified as a “little criminal” was able to get away with an item valued at $80.
Vehicle Theft
• A black Dodge Charge valued at $25,000 stolen in the 800 block of Gresham early Saturday morning.
• A truck was stolen in the 1500 block of Utah Street early Monday morning.
Burglary
• Power tools and purses with a combined estimated value of $25,000 were stolen from a business in the 3900 block of Garth Road Sunday.
•Electronics in the amount of $500 and money were taken from a habitation in the 3800 block of Canterbury Sunday.
•An adult female reported a burglary in the 300 block of Tri City Beach Road that resulted in the loss of $600 in computer equipment, $270 purses, credit cards, identification documents and electronic equipment early Monday morning.
Theft
•A generator with a value of $700 stolen out of a garage in the 3200 block of McKinney Road Friday.
•Automobile parts valued at $37,000 taken from a business in the 3700 block of Garth Road Saturday.
•A stolen bicycle with a value of $160 was reported stolen in the 3000 block of W. Baker Sunday.
•Camping supplies were reported stolen in the 4000 block of IH-10 Sunday evening.
