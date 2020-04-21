The U.S. Coast Guard suspended the search for a boat in distress on Cedar Bayou about noon Tuesday after searchers were unable to find any evidence of the reported vessel.
The Coast Guard received a mayday radio transmission about 9:40 p.m. Monday from a distressed mariner stating his 27-foot recreational vessel was taking on water with four adults and three children on board, according to a Coast Guard press release.
After that, radio communication was lost.
Watchstanders issued an urgent marine information broadcast and launched an Air Station Houston MH-65 Dolphin helicopter crew and a Station Houston 29-foot Response Boat-Small boat crew to search the area.
The coast guard also contact Baytown police and fire departments to assist in the search.
Assistant Fire Chief Dana Dalbey said, “At 10:11 p.m. [Monday] Baytown Fire Department received a call for a water rescue in Cedar Bayou. Engine 2 launched Rescue 2 at Roseland Park. Rescue 2 searched Cedar Bayou from Roseland Park to Pinehurst Park and back to the mouth of Cedar Bayou.”
Baytown police also searched from the shoreline of the narrow waterway.
Nothing was found Monday night or Tuesday morning.
“I want to thank all of our local partners who assisted in this search effort, said Lt. j.g. Chellsey Phillips, Sector Houston-Galveston command duty officer. “After arriving on scene within 30 minutes of the initial notification, our crews were able to extensively search the waterway concentrating their efforts on the location reported by the mariner.
“However, with no further signs of distress and no reports of missing persons, we are suspending our search efforts pending additional information.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Coast Guard at 281-464-4854.
