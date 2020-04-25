In the wake of Harris County officials mandating that cloth face coverings be worn in public effective April 27, many Baytown area residents may be wondering if gloves should also be used in public.
If you’re confused about glove guidelines, Houston Methodist Baytown Hospital has the answers you need.
Public health officials aren’t currently recommending that you wear gloves while running essential errands. Just as you can spread germs from your hands to the mucous membranes of your face, you can also spread germs from the gloves you’re wearing to your eyes, nose and mouth. Plus, you can also still spread germs to other objects you touch—like your phone, glasses, wallet or purse.
Even if you’re doing everything right to avoid cross-contamination, keep in mind that gloves are only effective if you’re removing and discarding of them properly.
There’s a right way and wrong way to remove your gloves. And if you’re not taking them off the right way, as well as at the right time, you’re basically undoing all of the protective advantages of them. Follow these steps when removing your gloves:
1. Without touching your skin, grab the first glove at your wrist and pull away from your arm.
2. As you peel the glove downward, let it fold inside out.
3. Hold the glove inside out with the fingers of your hand that’s still gloved.
4. Slide your ungloved fingers into the palm inside of your gloved hand, taking care to avoid touching the outside of the glove.
5. Peel the glove downward, turning it inside out.
6. As you peel toward your fingers, allow the second glove to wrap around the first glove.
7. The second glove should now be inside out, with the first glove tucked inside of it.
8. Throw the gloves away.
9. Wash your hands thoroughly.
Keep in mind, you should never wear gloves more than once, and they should be removed before entering a “clean” setting or touching a “clean” surface, such as before opening your car door.
Rather than wearing gloves while running essential errands, protect yourself, and others, from getting COVID-19 through the following ways:
• Avoid close contact with other people. Even though it’s hard to do at a store, you still need to try to maintain social distancing. At the very least, make a conscious effort to put distance between yourself and others. If people are crowded in the baking aisle, circle back until the aisle is less crowded.
• Avoid touching your face. During a pandemic, it’s always important to avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth as often as possible — especially when you’re in a public setting full of frequently touched surfaces where germs can hide.
• Wear a cloth face covering. While a cloth mask won’t necessarily help keep you safe, it can help keep you from spreading COVID-19 to someone else, especially if you’re asymptomatic or presymptomatic. Avoid touching your mask while it’s on your face.
• Avoid touching surfaces and items as much as possible. You need to grab your items, but that doesn’t mean you need to touch and pick through every bread loaf on the shelf first. And instead of constantly touching your phone to check your grocery list, consider writing it out on a piece of paper you can toss before leaving.
• Carry hand sanitizer. It’s not always feasible to wash your hands with soap and water when you’re on the go. Instead, carry your own alcohol-based hand sanitizer so you can disinfect your hands before touching your wallet or purse, your phone or getting into your car.
For more information and resources on managing the challenges created by the pandemic, visit the Houston Methodist blog “On Health” at houstonmethodist.org/blog.
