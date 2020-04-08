Like many other places, the coronavirus pandemic has changed the way Missouri Street Church of Christ does business.
On Sunday morning, minister David Smith faces the camera rather than a congregation to offer a message of hope. On Thursday afternoons, its longstanding food pantry service has also seen changes.
The format is a drive-through that now tends to last a little longer and serve more people.
Missouri Street has changed from twice a week to serving Baytown residents once a week, from 1 to 3 p.m. Smith recalled how most people used to line up early and the pantry service would wrap up fairly quickly.
It’s more common to see people come throughout the two hours.
“It has gone way up,” Smith said. “We have served over 200 families the last three times we were open. And when we are not open the phone is ringing.”
Last week the pantry was limited to two bags of groceries as the demand has begun to clear out the church’s inventory. The Houston Food Bank also did not arrive last week as expected. Overall, it is about 60% of what is typically handed out.
“When the river runs dry, the creeks run dry,” Smith said.
Larry Stratman who runs the pantry for Missouri Street, said he is hopeful to get a new load from the bank this week.
“I can’t remember this many people at one time,” he said. “There are so many people out there that are hungry.”
The pantry does have additional ways to fill its pantry. It picks up groceries at Kroger in the morning, which helps a lot.
“The general manager David Himsel is really great to us,” Stratman said.
In serving food and preparing it, Stratman said gloves are in use and there is plenty of disinfectant. While taking down information from cars entering a drive-through, Kim and Mary Lou Martin wore masks. Prior to the virus, Kaylea Landry would hand bottles of water to each car. Now, she busies herself in other ways as part of social distancing.
Kathy Reed, the church secretary, said the pantry has been in existence since 1987 and has typically served 50 to 100 in a week when it was open twice a week.
“When we don’t have the pantry, we get about 20 calls,” she said. “People have known about this pantry for years and years. Hearts and Hands is the main pantry now and they do a good job. We have had a lot of people work with us over the years.”
Those who are interested in donating to the pantry can mail a check to Missouri Street Church of Christ, P.O. Box 4295, Baytown, Texas 77520 or visit mostchurch.org and click under news.
