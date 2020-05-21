Harris County Public Health reported on Wednesday 10,095 cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in the county. Of those 5,971 cases are active, 3,914 people have recovered and 210 people have died.
The county reports 101 cases in the Harris County portion of Baytown. Six cases have been confirmed in the Highlands-
area ZIP code, 77562, and 33 cases in the Crosby-area ZIP code, 77532.
Chambers County has reported 58 cases of the virus. Of those, 47 people have recovered. No one has died and no one is currently hospitalized. Most of the cases, 41, have been in the western part of the county, which includes Mont Belvieu, Old River-Winfree, Cove, Beach City and part of Baytown.
Statewide, the Texas Department of State Health Services reports 51,323 confirmed cases. That includes about 19,664 active cases and about 30,341 people who have recovered. Another 1,791 cases are currently active and 1,419 people have died.
