Sections of Texas Avenue near the Oak Tree in the 600 block were closed Tuesday as crews prepare for pavement work to address street flooding in the area.
This is the first phase of planned projects to reduce street flooding in Baytown’s historic downtown.
City spokeswoman Alicia Jauregui said this particular part of the project will reconstruct the street so that the pavement more effectively channels water toward the storm drainage system.
In addition, she said, a small section of sidewalk will be rebuilt.
Once the street improvements are complete, she said, a drainage channel will be added adjacent to the Lee College parking lot to help the area drain faster.
A much larger project to address flooding at the intersection of Texas Avenue and Main Street is in the design phase.
