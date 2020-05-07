A 6-inch cast-iron water line broke about 7 a.m. Wednesday, spraying water across the 600 block of West Texas Avenue. City spokeswoman Alicia Jauregui said the line was not hit by contractors in the area, but appeared to break due to unstable soil in the construction area. It was clamped shut and will be replaced.
