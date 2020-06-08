Tree farmer gets creative to survive pandemic downturn

One way or another, Mike Aschenbrener and his wife Pam, made sure that their business would find a way to survive the COVID-19 pandemic.
Did they ever.
The co-owners of TreeLife Farms, 3703 Fig Orchard Road in Highlands, for the past five years, the Aschenbreners found a way to keep selling trees and/or making use of what they could during these tougher economic times for many.
The couple purchased the farm after moving from Ohio to Baytown and have seen plenty of progress in business before running into a pandemic.
A lot of their revenue is normally made through various local government contracts including a relationship with the Texas Department of Transportation.
Then came a little bit of reimagining.
“When COVID came a lot of the government agencies shut their doors,” Mike said. “Only essential parts of their businesses remained open, so truth be told we were sitting on orders for 30 to 100 trees we were supposed to grout for Arbor Day and all of that got canceled.”
Then they got creative.
People began to come out and asked about fruit and vegetable trees after being mostly “stuck at home” during the stay-at-home orders.
“We never had grown vegetable trees here,” Mike said. “But lo and behold, we sold out of every fruit tree we had. The walk-in sales were everybody wanted fruit trees.
“The blessing was that I sold every single one and the curse was my supplier closed down their will call pick up door. So, I couldn’t get any more in.”
TreeLife Farms has received a number of calls for tangerine, limes, avocados, figs and cherry trees.
“I have sold out every single one we had,” Mike said. “That was interesting.”
The Aschenbreners usually donate toward non-profit organizations and ultimately have community plantings.
Of course, social distancing has also put a damper on events such as those.
Yet, they stayed organic.
“It’s important to stay open for the community and when there is a need to jump for the need,” Mike said. “Our farm business is cyclical. I am generating about 70 percent of our annual revenue in about four-and-a-half months of the year – October – January and a little bit in February. That’s when most of the harvest is or when we moved up the trees when they go to dormant.
“After Harvey I had to be sure I had stockpiles away so I could be sure to survive another Harvey-esque episode and I would call COVID one of those episodes.”
For example, Baytown Arbor Day was moved to October after being shut down during the pandemic and the Aschenbreners see the advantage to this.
They were hoping to distribute 2,000 trees in April, but now they may be able to see a larger variety and taller trees.
“Planting in the fall is a more success rate since the requirement for water is cut in half due to being dormant,” Mike said.
Those trees set for spring and not sold has led to a shift in market dynamics.
“There is going to be a big stockpile of trees unpurchased in spring and be excessive inventory come fall time,” Mike said. “No one had that big rush to plant trees before the summer hit. They are now going to grow into a different-sized bucket. You have two choices: Sell it to someone who can plant it into the ground, or you need to take it into a larger bucket. You have to make that determination. Do I bump up the crop or do I move it out now? We are not going to lose them all, there are just going to be a large percentage of tree farmers will have an abundant crop that will drop down price.”
The company is now taking out contract growing orders for October.
“How do you rebuild yourself and be proactive?” Mike said. “I may not have something for this moment today, but through good relationship building I have been able to say what do you need in the fall time and save that crop for them in the fall time.”
The facility has supplied nearly a half-million trees in almost 15 years dating back to the original owners, Gene and Farris Lenamond. Over 100,000 trees have been grown throughout the community since the Aschenbreners took over the location.
For more information on TreeLife Farms, visit https://www.facebook.com/TreeLifeFarms/ or https://www.treelifefarms.com/.
