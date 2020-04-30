The Chambers County Youth Livestock Show via online auction is set to start 8 a.m. Saturday and run through 7 p.m. Tuesday, May. 5.
The auction is open to all Chambers County Youth who purchased market animals to exhibit at the online auction.
Exhibitors are permitted to sell one item per division (i.e. one pen of rabbits, one pen of broilers, one lamb, etc.).
Projects will be available for purchase in all market livestock categories including, F-1 heifer, Chambers County steer, commercial steer, lamb, goat, turkey, broilers, rabbit and swine. Those entries were then placed for the show.
The sale will prioritize senior exhibitors and be organized by division and exhibitor last name.
The minimum bid price for each animal will be set by CCYLSRR based on barn sale prices for F-1 heifer ($1,500), Chambers County steer ($1,500), lamb ($400), goat ($400), turkey ($100), broilers ($100), rabbit ($100) and swine ($500).
Buyers may choose between Goings Custom Meat Processing and Jackson’s Custom Slaughter for processing. Projects will be delivered to the packer of the buyer’s preference.
Bids and payment will be submitted online through stockshowauctions.com. Buyers may also donate add-ons to exhibitors who participate in the sale through the stockshowauctions.com platform.
