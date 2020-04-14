Food fairs continue to be a vital part of the machinations of community progress in the time of pandemic.
With the COVID-19 virus leading to the lock down of the nation for almost a full month when this week comes to an end, the need to find sustenance is of utmost priority.
On Saturday, Hearts and Hands of Baytown held another fair at Cedar Bayou Baptist Church and according to Nikki Rincon, 484 families were served with just over 12,000 pounds of foods handed out.
Rincon, the executive director of Hearts and Hands of Baytown, said a number of “volunteers included my dedicated group, United Way of Greater Baytown Area & Chambers County, including board members - Faith Family, Community Resource Credit Union and communities in school to name a few.”
Cedar Bayou volunteers put together bags of candy and eggs and were distribute to families by the Easter Bunny.
The next food fairs are scheduled for 9 a.m. – noon Wednesday at Faith Family Church, 6500 North Main St., while supplies last and the same time Saturday at Hillside Church, 123167 TX-I46, in Mont Belvieu.
