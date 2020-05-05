To say the high school Class of 2020 has been ravaged in its own right by the COVID-19 pandemic may be an understatement.
Thousands upon thousands have had proms, graduations, sports seasons and simple last moments towards a rite of passage crushed by a virus putting a damper on their youth.
So, Juan DeLeon and a number of fellow photographers decided to alter that narrative just a bit.
The photographer from Houston, was part of an offer for free senior picture sessions for area members of the Class of 2020 Saturday at Jenkins Park. DeLeon and Kim Kosteck (who did the major lifting in organizing the event), Preslie Cox, Mindy Smith, Natasha Lewis and Rafael Cantu got together to take photos of over 200 local seniors in ideal conditions.
The shoot honored social distancing with each young adult spending a 15-minute set at a “station” with an individual photographer.
Each shoot was pre-arranged so if they weren’t on time, they would lose their spot.
A handful of early college students could also get their photos taken.
“We take their photos and then they receive a digital file so they can use it for whatever they want,” DeLeon said. “We aren’t going to charge them anything for the session or the file.”
DeLeon said they would charge for prints if they are requested.
All told, the photographers provided $110-140K in work based on DeLeon’s rates for a friendly gesture. Thankfully, years of taking photos for newspapers, magazines and college universities made it possible for him to cover his part of the work.
DeLeon attended Lee College for photography and felt the need to say thanks to his old stomping grounds.
“It is important to give back to the community: Especially with me being from Baytown,” DeLeon said. “A lot of kids come from lower-income families so this gives them an opportunity to have a photo and say, ‘I had a chance to take a 2020 quarantine senior portrait.’ This thing took away so much.
“It’s 15 minutes, but you get a full photoshoot if you would have paid a full price.”
Goose Creek Memorial senior, Chance Brasuel, is one of a number in her class that was grateful for the opportunity DeLeon offered to them.
“It’s actually kind of cool they are doing it,” Brasuel said. “It’s going to be first and last senior photo shoot. I thought 2020 was going to be my year, but it turns out it wasn’t. Once I graduate high school, I decided I was going to be a nurse, but it’s getting harder and harder.
“I haven’t left the house. I haven’t seen anyone. It’s hard online schooling because I like to learn hands on. I feel like I am going to fail, but at the end of the day I was like ‘you got this.’”
With all the current stresses, Brasuel enjoyed the experience.
“I made the most of it because I thought it would be fun,” she said.
Barbers Hill’s Morris Guy Jr. also found this day to be a beacon of light in the dark.
“I think it’s awesome because I don’t think many people would do something like this for the senior class,” Guy said. “It’s people stepping up and taking the initiative to show your class is cared about. There is always college that I am looking forward to, but other than that, not being able to see my friends is the hard part. We still had a few months to make more memories.
“I don’t have any (photo) idea really, but something along the line of quarantine themed with a mask and stuff.”
