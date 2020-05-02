It was a day for a parade as Goose Creek CISD honored the Top 10 graduates from each high school.
The parade started at the closed Kroger store on Garth Road and went to the Goose Creek administration building. Many drove in cars adorned with decorations such as balloons proclaiming the Class of 2020.
After the parade, Superintendent Dr. Randal O’Brien greeted the students.
“I believe it is human to plan out our future,” O’Brien said. “We think about what we need to do, what we would like to accomplish, and we go about the task of chasing our dreams. In fact, we are taught from an early age to make plans for our future. When something comes along and interrupts our plans, we all have a choice on how to deal with it. We can either let the distraction derail us from our goals, or we can get back up and re-center our focus on reaching them.”
O’Brien said the global pandemic was an event unlike anything anyone had experienced.
“This event has closed schools and businesses across America, depriving each of you of what you had planned to do in the final months of your senior year,” he said.
The superintendent spoke words of hope to the students and parents that participated in the parade.
“The one thing that I believe keeps us from losing our way, most often, is something that each of us is able to rely upon,” O’Brien said. “While it may be a foreign concept to some, some completely embrace the idea. I believe that those who remain steadfast with their dreams and goals are most likely to possess this one thing. What is it? It is faith. Faith can be defined as believing in something that is not proven. Something unseen, yet experienced. Faith is the only thing that can fully relieve us of our stress when life takes a turn in an unexpected direction, and tension and anxiety begin to emerge. Faith can subdue and put to rest all of our fears, if only we will allow it to.”
Board President Agustin Loredo III said the Class of 2020 can take their experiences from the pandemic and learn from it.
“When you are 80, you’ll be telling your grandkids about this moment,” Loredo said. “Go out into the world and let them know you survived this challenge. Go out to the colleges, the universities, the military and workforce and know you are able to survive any challenge because of what you were able to accomplish today and this year.”
O’Brien and Loredo said there are more plans to honor the students coming in July. School district officials, for the moment, are keeping those plans under wraps.
“The district has taken some criticism for not spelling out what we are doing,” O’Brien said. “We are in the middle of a pandemic. We do not know what tomorrow holds, much less a month or two from now. I recognize every school district in Texas and in the nation has to make the decision best for them. We are trying to do that in such a way we never forget to honor every single one of our students. More details will be coming.”
The students were appreciative of the district’s efforts to honor them despite the pandemic.
Goose Creek Memorial High School students Oswald Aguirre, Jatin Kulkarni and Anthony Ceja all said the event “awesome.”
“It is cool they show appreciation for our hard work,” Kulkarni, the high school’s salutatorian, said.
The district also honored the students by displaying their photos on the administration building’s marquee, so everyone driving on Interstate 10 can see them. In addition, each student received a gift bag, courtesy of Noemi Garcia, the superintendent’s administrative assistant.
O’Brien said the students will be honored at Monday’s board meeting in what he called a preview of how the district intends to handle graduation ceremonies during the pandemic.
The Goose Creek Memorial High School Top 10 students are: Skylar Newton, Valedictorian; Jatin Kulkarni, Salutatorian; Vanessa Mendoza, Third; Madison Moyer, Fourth; Gloria Medina, Fifth; Oswald Aguirre, Sixth; Haley Jimenez, Seventh; Anna Keyes, Eighth; Ruth Patino, Ninth; and Anthony Ceja, 10th.
The IMPACT Early College High School Top 10 students are: Daniela Gomez, Valedictorian; Alexandria Pedersen, Salutatorian; Lesly Chavez, Third; Abraham Montoya Arechiga, Fourth; Noe Sanchez; Fifth; Diego Gomez, Sixth; Izailah Ortuno, Seventh; Adilene Torquemada, Eighth; Lauren Cruz, Ninth; and Hector Alvarez, 10th.
The Robert E. Lee High School Top 10 students are: Megan Marie Fox, Valedictorian; Johana Areli Chavez Valencia, Salutatorian; Raul Benavides III, Third; Sergio Andres Casas Martinez, Fourth; Zachary William Bogle, Fifth; Zachary Aaron Patterson, Sixth; Christina Elaine Rodriguez, Seventh; Justo Angel Rodriguez, Eighth; Jose Angel Garcia, Ninth; and Josue Valladares Jr., 10th.
The Ross S. Sterling High School Top 10 students are: Tra My Amanda Nguyen, Valedictorian; Isabel Anne Marie De La Rosa, Salutatorian; Zhi Cheng Lin, Third; Andy Ly, Fourth; Christel Joan Palandangan Vallagomesa, Fifth; Grace Ann Harper, Sixth; Cherilyn Grace Dudley, Seventh; Natalie Elizabeth Charlson, Eighth; Matthew David Ward, Ninth; and Reagan Colleen Malpass, 10th.
