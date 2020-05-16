The City of Baytown held a blood drive and a mask giveaway this week with positive if not ideal results.
The blood drive, held at the city community center auditorium, took place Tuesday through Thursday, while Wayne Gray softball complex was the site for Wednesday’s mask giveaway where one mask per person was provided via drive through access
A thousand masks were given out Wednesday. Approximately 2,500 masks were distributed last week as well.
“As we continue the process of opening our economy it is extremely important that we continue implementing safety and hygiene procedures, as directed by the CDC,” Baytown Mayor Brandon Capetillo said. “This includes the use of face coverings which will help our citizens remain healthy. We will get through this together and will remain Baytown strong.”
As for the blood drive, a total of 41 people participated over three days and 34 were successful donors which equates to 102 lives saved, according to Marketing and Special Events Coordinator for Baytown Yvette Alvarado.
“Although it may not seem like a big turn-out, it really was for a short notice blood drive set-up in the time of COVID-19,” Alvarado said. “I am humbled by the community involvement in Baytown. This blood drive generated 102 lives saved here in the greater Houston area.”
