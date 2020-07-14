The City of Baytown announced it was going to reopen Calypso Cove effective today.
We will be open for three sessions throughout the day for you and your family to enjoy the park. Come see us from 10:00 a.m.- 1:00 p.m., OR 1:30 p.m.- 4:30 p.m., OR 5:00 p.m.- 8:00 p.m.! In between each session we will be clearing the park and disinfecting everything.
