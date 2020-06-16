Dr. Marc Boom and other leaders from the Houston Methodist system provided on online town hall Thursday to update the community on the COVID-19 pandemic and specifically how Houston Methodist is responding to it.
Roberta Schwartz, chief innovation officer of Houston Methodist, runs the Houston Methodist Hospital in the medical center.
She said that shortly before the pandemic started the hospital was already introducing new technological innovations, which sped up during the pandemic.
“We had just completed a project that wired 130 of our beds in the ICUs for virtual intensive care,” she said. “We were scheduled to roll out our first unit in March.”
Rather than the planned six-month phase-in, all of the beds were active within two weeks.
By having cameras as well as sensors in the hospital room, she said, it is possible to reduce the number of people who actually enter, which reduces the potential transmission of infection.
“The beauty of that is that we had less people that had to go into the room, so you would see a room with two people going in, but five people standing outside of the room on various monitors that were able to look inside and guide the people in the room,” she said.
Early in the pandemic response when protective equipment was in short supply, the system helped slow the use of those critical supplies.
The pandemic also greatly expanded the use of virtual medicine.
In April at the peak of the crisis, she said 74% of medical consultations were virtual. In addition to helping doctors reach quarantined patients, the virtual visits also allow doctors who have to be quarantined to continue providing patient care.
Virtual care, she said, will be a permanent part of the medical care experience going forward, though perhaps not as high of a percentage as the April figure.
Within another year, she said, the hospital expects to have an iPad in every room. Also, she said, voice-activated systems like Alexa will soon replace the traditional nurse call button.
Dr. Dirk Sostman provided an update on the progress toward a vaccine.
He said that typically it can take 10-15 years to develop a new vaccine. The record is the development of a mumps vaccine that took only four years to develop.
By contrast, there are companies in both the United States and England that are possibly on track to begin mass production of a vaccine by fall—if testing underway is successful.
He also addressed the controversy over whether an asymptomatic person can transmit the virus.
He said that as the hospital has aggressively tested its own employees, their experience has been that people who test positive but do not report symptoms mostly fall into one of two categories: those who have symptoms that are mild enough to be mistaken for seasonal allergies, and those who have been infected but not yet started showing symptoms.
A person who has the virus is at greatest risk of passing it on to others, he said, from about two days before they first experience symptoms to about seven days after the onset of symptoms.
He also strongly urged the continued use of face coverings and handwashing, though he noted that newer research shows transmission by contact with surfaces is less likely than was first believed.
It appears, he said, that the amount of the virus a person is exposed to is related both to their likelihood of becoming infected and the severity of the infection.
Droplets, like those exhaled when we breathe or especially with sneezing or coughing, are the best carriers of the disease, which is why face coverings work; they contain the droplets that are the greatest danger.
